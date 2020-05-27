subscribe to newsletter
26.7 27.11
28.9 29.7
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Derkach was deported from Russia in 2017, – Nalyvaichenko. Document
27 May 2020, Wednesday, 18:10 151
Politics 2020-05-27T20:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Derkach was deported from Russia in 2017, – Nalyvaichenko. Document

Derkach was deported from Russia in 2017, – Nalyvaichenko. Document

Николай Полищук

Member of the Parliament Andrii Derkach was deported from Russia in 2017. This was stated in a blitz interview with Ukrainian News Agency by the former Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Valentyn Nalyvaichenko.

Commenting on the issue of "Moscow's hand" regarding "the Derkach tapes", he noted that the situation is much more complicated than it is presented.

"As for "Moscow's hand", I know, and there are documents, confirming that Andrii Derkach was deported from Russia. The Russian authorities did this in 2017. By a "strange" coincidence, Derkach was deported and banned from entering Russia after the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings based on Derkach's statement against NABU officials for interfering in the US presidential election," Nalyvaichenko said.

According to him, the people who handed over "the tapes" to Derkach are located in Ukraine.

"As far as I know, the people who passed these tapes for disclosure to the Member of the Parliament Andrii Derkach wanted to draw attention to the horrible corruption and lies in the Ukrainian government at the highest level. And these people are located in Ukraine," Nalyvaichenko said.

The former Head of the Security Service of Ukraine insists that law enforcement agencies should investigate the records.

"Moreover, I insist on the establishment of an investigation commission in Parliament. In his work, he made many efforts to identify Poroshenko's corruption schemes, including in the defense sector. He passed the information on Svynarchuks' and Co. deals to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and the US Department of Justice."

He reiterated that a temporary investigation commission of the Verkhovna Rada is needed, but it should not be entitled "Biden and Poroshenko tapes." This commission should investigate corruption and operations of the organized criminal group led by Poroshenko.

The editorial board of Ukrainian News Agency asked MP Andrii Derkach for comments. In response, he sent a copy of the document banning him from entering the Russian Federation. Below is the provided document.

 

We remind than on May 19 the Member of the Parliament Andrii Derkach made public the records of conversations between "voices which appear to be Poroshenko and Biden". On the records, the Shokin's resignation in exchange for $1 billion in United States loan guarantees, external governance of the Ukrainian authorities and tariff increases by 100% instead of 75% are discussed.

Больше новостей о:

SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On May 29
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 29 To 2,739 On May 26, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 64 – Klitschko
News
Cabinet Approves Appointment Of Volodin As Kyiv Governor 18:51
Cabinet Extends Ban On Export Of Anti-Epidemic Products Until July 18:47
Zelenskyy Signs Law Suspending Fines For Violation Of Tax Law Until End Of Quarantine 18:44
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 29 To 2,739 On May 26, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 64 – Klitschko 18:40
SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On May 29 18:38
more news
Valentyn Nalyvaichenko: Everything is not so clear in the scandal with “the Derkach tapes” – he was deported from Russia long ago. Interview 17:45
Boris Lozhkin Charitable Foundation Launches Fundraising Campaign for Children with Cancer 11:55
Derkach was deported from Russia in 2017, – Nalyvaichenko. Document 18:10
Gyms, Pools And Interregional Passenger Transportation To Be Resumed From June 1 – Liashko 13:35
Poroshenko Ignores Interrogation At SBI Over Exhibition Of His Paintings Collection 13:27
more news
SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On May 29 18:38
Ukrzaliznytsia Opens Sale Of Tickets For Intercity+ And Nine More Trains 13:17
Apple Registers Office In Ukraine 13:20
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 58 To 2,710 On May 25, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 61 On May 25 – Klitschko 13:24
Poroshenko Ignores Interrogation At SBI Over Exhibition Of His Paintings Collection 13:27
more news
Cabinet Approves Appointment Of Volodin As Kyiv Governor
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok