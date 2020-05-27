Derkach was deported from Russia in 2017, – Nalyvaichenko. Document

Member of the Parliament Andrii Derkach was deported from Russia in 2017. This was stated in a blitz interview with Ukrainian News Agency by the former Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Valentyn Nalyvaichenko.

Commenting on the issue of "Moscow's hand" regarding "the Derkach tapes", he noted that the situation is much more complicated than it is presented.

"As for "Moscow's hand", I know, and there are documents, confirming that Andrii Derkach was deported from Russia. The Russian authorities did this in 2017. By a "strange" coincidence, Derkach was deported and banned from entering Russia after the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings based on Derkach's statement against NABU officials for interfering in the US presidential election," Nalyvaichenko said.

According to him, the people who handed over "the tapes" to Derkach are located in Ukraine.

"As far as I know, the people who passed these tapes for disclosure to the Member of the Parliament Andrii Derkach wanted to draw attention to the horrible corruption and lies in the Ukrainian government at the highest level. And these people are located in Ukraine," Nalyvaichenko said.

The former Head of the Security Service of Ukraine insists that law enforcement agencies should investigate the records.

"Moreover, I insist on the establishment of an investigation commission in Parliament. In his work, he made many efforts to identify Poroshenko's corruption schemes, including in the defense sector. He passed the information on Svynarchuks' and Co. deals to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and the US Department of Justice."

He reiterated that a temporary investigation commission of the Verkhovna Rada is needed, but it should not be entitled "Biden and Poroshenko tapes." This commission should investigate corruption and operations of the organized criminal group led by Poroshenko.

The editorial board of Ukrainian News Agency asked MP Andrii Derkach for comments. In response, he sent a copy of the document banning him from entering the Russian Federation. Below is the provided document.

We remind than on May 19 the Member of the Parliament Andrii Derkach made public the records of conversations between "voices which appear to be Poroshenko and Biden". On the records, the Shokin's resignation in exchange for $1 billion in United States loan guarantees, external governance of the Ukrainian authorities and tariff increases by 100% instead of 75% are discussed.