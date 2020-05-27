subscribe to newsletter
27 May 2020, Wednesday
Apple Registers Office In Ukraine

The Apple company (the United States) has registered its representation office in Ukraine.

This follows from the State Register of Legal Entities and Individuals, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, Apple Distribution International Limited (Ireland) is the founder of the Kyiv-based Apple Ukraine limited liability company.

Apple Ukraine was registered in the register on April 15.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Apple had not had any office in Ukraine and operated through an official distributor.

