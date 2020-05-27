Ukrzaliznytsia Opens Sale Of Tickets For Intercity+ And Nine More Trains

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has opened the sale of tickets for Intercity+ and nine more long-range trains to depart from June 1.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The tickets are available for the following trains: 8/7 Odesa – Kharkiv, 20/19 Lysychansk – Kyiv, 53/54 Dnipro - Odesa, 63/64 Kharkiv – Kyiv, 105/106 Kyiv – Odesa, 791/792 Kyiv – Kremenchuk, 81/82 Kharkiv - Novooleksiivka, 125/126 Kyiv – Kostiantynivka, and 10/9 Kyiv – Mariupol.

In compliance with the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution 392, the tickets are available for 50% seats on all the trains except for the Odesa-Kharkiv train, as on it all 100% of seats are available.

According to the report, the tickets can be purchased online, and soon, at cash desks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 26, Ukrzaliznytsia opened the sale of tickets for five Intercity+ trains.

The trains will start their trips on June 1.