IMF Having No Ukraine's Program Agenda On Its Calendar Plan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not included the issue of the new cooperation program with Ukraine into its calendar plan.

This follows from the IMF calendar plan, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So far, the calendar plan has been drawn until June 3.

On May 29, the IMF will consider payments to Bangladesh within the framework of the mechanism of rapid crediting, and on June 1, it will consider the issues of the Solomon Islands, Bahamas and Honduras.

On June 3, the IMF will consider the third review within the framework of the expanded agreement with Barbados.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, the team of IMF employees completed distant discussions with the Ukrainian authorities and reached an agreement at the level of the personnel for economic policy for new 18-month reserve agreement.

The fund worth USD 5 billion will be allocated to secure the payment balance and for budget support to help the Ukrainian authorities overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.