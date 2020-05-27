Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Down 5.3% To 321, And Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 33.3% To 14 People On May 26 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Down 5.3% To 321, And Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 33.3% To 14 People On May 2

On May 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 321 over May 25 to 21,905, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over May 25 to 658, at the same time, the number of cases decreased by 5.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 33.3%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 420 people recovered on May 26.

Therefore, on May 26, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than that of those, who recovered for the second day in a row (321 vs 420).

The number of new coronavirus cases on May 26 made 1.5% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 25.

The largest number of cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (3,144), Kyiv (2,739) and Rivne region (1,514).

Kyiv region registered 1,474 coronavirus cases, Lviv region – 1,443 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,327 cases, Ternopil region – 1,126, Zakarpattia region – 1,104, Kharkiv region - 959, Vinnytsia region - 932, Dnipropetrovsk region - 905, Odesa region - 853, Volyn region - 814, Zhytomyr region - 660, Kirovohrad region - 489, and Zaporizhia region - 420 cases.

A total of 393 cases were recorded in Cherkasy region, 381 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 281 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 267 cases - in Poltava region, 177 cases - in Kherson region, 166 cases - in Sumy region, 155 cases - in Donetsk region, 137 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 45 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 339 over May 24 to 21,584, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over May 24 to 644, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 30.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 3.5 times.

On May 24, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 259 over May 23 to 21,245, and the number of deaths rose by 6 over May 23 to 623, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases decreased by 36.2%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 50%.

In compliance with the quarantine relaxation plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the first phase of the relaxation is introduced if the ratio of the registered coronavirus cases among all the infected does not change or remains with 5% during 10 days in a row.