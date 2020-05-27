subscribe to newsletter
  • Kyiv Will Open Shopping And Leisure Centers And Hotels On May 30
27 May 2020, Wednesday, 13:07 25
Politics 2020-05-27T19:30:07+03:00
Kyiv Will Open Shopping And Leisure Centers And Hotels On May 30

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Kyiv city state administration, hotel, shopping center, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine., SEC, leisure center

The Kyiv City State Administration has decided to open shopping and leisure centers as well as hotels from May 30.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko said that from May 30, hostels will not be opened.

He noted that hotels will have clear requirements to meet: temperature screening of clients and personnel, mask regime for residents when not in hotel rooms.

Social distancing (a person for 10 sq.m) shall also be observed in the hotel halls.

Hotel restaurants shall work delivering the food to rooms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv informed about possibility resumption of hotels operation after the launch of the subway.

On May 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 321 over May 25 to 21,905, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over May 25 to 658, at the same time, the number of cases decreased by 5.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 33.3%.

A total of 420 people recovered on May 26.

Therefore, on May 26, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than that of those, who recovered for the second day in a row (321 vs 420).

The number of new coronavirus cases on May 26 made 1.5% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 25.

The largest number of cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (3,144), Kyiv (2,739) and Rivne region (1,514).

Cabinet Approves Appointment Of Volodin As Kyiv Governor
