Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 21 To 1,458 On May 25, No Deaths Registered On May 25

On May 25, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 21 people over May 24 to 1,458, and the number of the lethal cases did not change and is still 30.

Press service of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 399 cases were confirmed in Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district with the largest numbers in Vyshneve - 178, Sofiivska Borschahivka - 41 and Petropavlivska Borschahivka – 31.

Besides, 235 cases were confirmed in Obukhiv district (110 in Obukhiv and 37 in Ukrainka).

A total of 65 cases were confirmed in Brovary district, 61 - in Boryspil district, 41 - in Vasylkiv district, 35 - in Kaharlyk district, 25 - in Vyshhorod district, and 17 - in each Makariv district and Borodianka district.

At the same time, 72 cases were confirmed in Irpin, 46 - in Bila Tserkva, 44 - in Boryspil, 41 - in Bucha, 39 - in Brovary, 38 - in Kaharlyk, 33 - in Kotsiubynske, 30 - in Fastiv, 27 - in Vyshhorod, and 25 - in Vasylkiv.

A total of 214 people are staying at hospitals and 1,244 people are staying in self-isolation.

309 people including 25 children have recovered.

Since March 14, the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center has received a total of 4,272 reports on suspicion of the coronavirus infection, including 52 reports in the last 24 hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 24, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 18 people to 1,437.

On May 25, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 339 over May 24 to 21,584, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over May 24 to 644, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 30.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 3.5 times.

A total of 341 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 25, the indicator of newly-registered coronavirus-infected people was lower than that of those, who recovered (339 vs 341).

The number of new coronavirus cases on May 25 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 24.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (3,101), Kyiv (2,710) and in Rivne region (1,475).