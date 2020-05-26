State Statistics Service Suspends Publication Of Data On Causes Of Death During Quarantine

The Main Directorate of the State Statistics Service has suspended publication of data on the causes of death of citizens during the quarantine.

The press service of the State Statistics Service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, monthly statistical information on the number of deaths in Ukraine and the regions will be compiled and published on dates determined by the calendar of publication of statistical information, but without data on causes of death.

"Full statistical information on the number of deaths and the cause of death, beginning with data for January-March 2020, will be compiled and published after the quarantine ends..." the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Statistics Service has stated that 458 people died from influenza and pneumonia in December 2019 and 621 in January 2020.

Former Minister of Health Illia Yemets said recently said that statistics on the number of people with pneumonia do not matter.

The Ministry of Health does not have information on the number of deaths from pneumonia in the 2019/2020 epidemiological season.

Representatives of the press service said that the Ministry of Health is not authorized to have all the statistics and that such data is possessed by the Center for Medical Statistics.