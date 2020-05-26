subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
28.85 29.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • State Statistics Service Suspends Publication Of Data On Causes Of Death During Quarantine
26 May 2020, Tuesday, 18:32 11
Politics 2020-05-26T20:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
State Statistics Service Suspends Publication Of Data On Causes Of Death During Quarantine

State Statistics Service Suspends Publication Of Data On Causes Of Death During Quarantine

Даша Зубкова
death, State Statistics Service, statistics, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, causes of death

The Main Directorate of the State Statistics Service has suspended publication of data on the causes of death of citizens during the quarantine.

The press service of the State Statistics Service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, monthly statistical information on the number of deaths in Ukraine and the regions will be compiled and published on dates determined by the calendar of publication of statistical information, but without data on causes of death.

"Full statistical information on the number of deaths and the cause of death, beginning with data for January-March 2020, will be compiled and published after the quarantine ends..." the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Statistics Service has stated that 458 people died from influenza and pneumonia in December 2019 and 621 in January 2020.

Former Minister of Health Illia Yemets said recently said that statistics on the number of people with pneumonia do not matter.

The Ministry of Health does not have information on the number of deaths from pneumonia in the 2019/2020 epidemiological season.

Representatives of the press service said that the Ministry of Health is not authorized to have all the statistics and that such data is possessed by the Center for Medical Statistics.

Больше новостей о: death State Statistics Service statistics Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 causes of death

Industrial Output Down 16.2% In April
Industrial Output Up 1.1% In 2018
Ukraine Registers 1st Lethal Case From Coronavirus
Kyiv Lifts Quarantine From Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Tr...
State Statistics Service Suspends Publication Of Data On Causes Of Death During Quarantine
Total State Debt Up 1.3% To USD 81.4 Billion In April
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 21 To 1,458 On May 25, No Deaths Registered On May 25 18:38
State Statistics Service Suspends Publication Of Data On Causes Of Death During Quarantine 18:32
Kyiv Lifts Quarantine From Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Trinity Monastery Of St Jonas And Holy Protection Of Theotokos Goloseevsky Monastery 18:29
Cafés And Restaurants Will Be Able To Resume Full Operation From June 10 – Stepanov 18:25
Total State Debt Up 1.3% To USD 81.4 Billion In April 18:23
more news
Boris Lozhkin Charitable Foundation Launches Fundraising Campaign for Children with Cancer 11:55
Kyiv Region Decides To Resume Passenger Transportation From May 26 12:22
Klitschko Forecasts Resumption Of SECs By June 18:33
8 Regions Don’t Meet Criteria Of Switching To 2nd Phase Of Quarantine Relaxation – Health Ministry 12:29
Kyiv To Reconstruct Khreshchatyk Street In 2021 18:36
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Shrinking 4th Day In Row, Down 36.2% To 259 On May 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 50% To 6 - Health Ministry 12:18
Kyiv Region Decides To Resume Passenger Transportation From May 26 12:22
8 Regions Don’t Meet Criteria Of Switching To 2nd Phase Of Quarantine Relaxation – Health Ministry 12:29
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Industrial Consumers For June By 19.1-20.7% To UAH 3,256-3,818 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 12:33
Kyiv Subway Resumes Operation 12:39
more news
Coronavirus Case Confirmed In JFO
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok