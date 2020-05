Cafés And Restaurants Will Be Able To Resume Full Operation From June 10 – Stepanov

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, states that cafes and restaurants will be able to resume their full operation from June 10.

The minister has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the current epidemiological situation does not allow full opening of eating establishments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 11, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine permitted operation of summer terraces at cafés and restaurants.