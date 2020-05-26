Total State Debt Up 1.3% To USD 81.4 Billion In April

In April, the overall state (direct and secured) debt of Ukraine rose by 1.3% or USD 1.05 billion month over month to USD 81.43 billion.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at late April, the state and state-secured debt made UAH 2,196.36 billion or USD 81.43 billion over UAH 2,255.55 billion or USD 80.38 billion month over month.

As at April 30, the overall size of the direct state debt made UAH 1,934.89 billion (USD 71.74 billion) over UAH 1,988.81 billion (USD 70.87 billion) month over month.

At the same time, the direct foreign debt in April decreased from USD 40.34 billion to USD 40.17 billion.

The direct domestic debt decreased from UAH 856.83 billion to UAH 851.58 billion (from USD 30.53 billion to USD 31.57 billion).

As at April 30, the state-secured debt made UAH 261.47 billion to USD 9.69 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2020, the total state (direct and state-secured) debt of Ukraine decreased by 3.6% or USD 3 billion month over month to USD 80.38 billion.

In 2019, state and state-guaranteed debt increased by USD 6.05 billion, and in hryvnia equivalent decreased by UAH 170 billion.

At the same time, in 2019, the amount of direct government debt increased by USD 7.2 billion, and in hryvnia equivalent decreased by UAH 98.9 billion.