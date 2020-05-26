Gyms, Pools And Interregional Passenger Transportation To Be Resumed From June 1 – Liashko

On June 1, it is planned to resume operation of gyms, pools and interregional overland passenger transportation.

Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that Health Ministry’s recommendations as for the operation of pools and gyms will be made public soon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced an adaptive quarantine model for a period of May 22 – June 22.

In compliance with it, every single region will switch to the next quarantine relaxation phase when reaches the required epidemiological indicators.

On May 25, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 339 over May 24 to 21,584, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over May 24 to 644, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 30.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 3.5 times.

A total of 341 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 25, the indicator of newly-registered coronavirus-infected people was lower than that of those, who recovered (339 vs 341).

The number of new coronavirus cases on May 25 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 24.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (3,101), Kyiv (2,710) and in Rivne region (1,475).