Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 30.9% To 339 On May 25, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 3.5 Times To 21 People – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 30.9% To 339 On May 25, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 3.5 Times To 21 People –

On May 25, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 339 over May 24 to 21,584, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over May 24 to 644, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 30.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 3.5 times.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 341 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 25, the indicator of newly-registered coronavirus-infected people was lower than that of those, who recovered (339 vs 341).

The number of new coronavirus cases on May 25 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 24.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (3,101), Kyiv (2,710) and in Rivne region (1,475).

Besides, Kyiv region registered 1,458 coronavirus infection cases, Lviv region – 1,405 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,306 cases, Ternopil region – 1,124, Zakarpattia region – 1,092, Kharkiv region - 930, Vinnytsia region - 910, Dnipropetrovsk region - 895, Odesa region - 842, Volyn region 805, Zhytomyr region - 647, Kirovohrad region - 482, and Zaporizhia region - 416.

A total of 392 cases were registered in Cherkasy region, 370 cases - in Kherson region, 281 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 267 cases - in Poltava region, 177 cases - in Kherson region, 166 cases - in Sumy region, 155 cases - in Donetsk region, 134 cases – in Chernihiv region, and 44 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 24, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 259 over May 23 to 21,245, and the number of deaths rose by 6 over May 23 to 623, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases decreased by 36.2%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 50%.

On May 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 406 over May 22 to 20,986, and the number of deaths rose by 12 over May 22 to 617, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 6%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 29.4%.

In compliance with the quarantine relaxation plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the first phase of the relaxation is introduced if the ratio of the registered coronavirus cases among all the infected does not change or remains with 5% during 10 days in a row.