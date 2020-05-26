Coronavirus Case Confirmed In JFO

One coronavirus case has been confirmed within the Joint Forces Operation.

The headquarters of the JFO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The sick person is a law enforcer from one of the checkpoints in Donetsk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 60 people are sick with the coronavirus in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the number of new coronavirus cases recorded on May 25 was three.

A total of 261 people are staying in self-isolation.

The number of military men, whose isolation is expiring in the coming three days, is 42.

On May 24, no new coronavirus cases were registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 25, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 339 over May 24 to 21,584, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over May 24 to 644, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 30.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 3.5 times.

A total of 341 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 25, the indicator of newly-registered coronavirus-infected people was lower than that of those, who recovered (339 vs 341).

The number of new coronavirus cases on May 25 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 24.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (3,101), Kyiv (2,710) and in Rivne region (1,475).