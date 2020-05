Poroshenko Ignores Interrogation At SBI Over Exhibition Of His Paintings Collection

Former president, Petro Poroshenko, did not arrive at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for interrogation over the participation in the exhibition of his paintings collection.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the SBI.

The interrogation was scheduled for 11 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko was summoned as a witness for interrogation at the SBI on May 26.