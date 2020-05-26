subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 58 To 2,710 On May 25, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 61 On May 25 – Klitschko
26 May 2020, Tuesday, 13:24 21
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 58 To 2,710 On May 25, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 61 On May 25 – Klitschko

On May 25, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv city rose by 58 over May 24 to 2,710, and the number of lethal cases rose by one to 61.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the newly-infected people, there were 24 women aged 19-81; 29 men aged 18-81; two girls aged eight and 17; and three boys aged nine, 15 and 16.

A total of 12 patients were taken to Kyiv city hospitals, and the rest of the infected are staying in self-isolation.

On May 25, 33 people recovered, having made the overall number since the start of the epidemic 393.

Of all the coronavirus cases registered in Kyiv, 429 were confirmed in Pecherskyi district, 542 - in Darnytskyi district, 291 - in Desnianskyi district, 246 - in Dniprovskyi district, 245 - in Solomiyanskyi district, 227 - in Holosiivskyi district, 205 - in Obolonskyi district, 184 - in Shevchenkivskyi district, 204 - in Sviatoshynskyi district, and 137 - in Podilskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 24, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 29 over May 23 to 2,652, and the number of deaths rose by one to 60.

On May 25, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 339 over May 24 to 21,584, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over May 24 to 644, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 30.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 3.5 times.

A total of 341 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 25, the indicator of newly-registered coronavirus-infected people was lower than that of those, who recovered (339 vs 341).

The number of new coronavirus cases on May 25 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 24.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (3,101), Kyiv (2,710) and in Rivne region (1,475).

