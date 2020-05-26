Boris Lozhkin Charitable Foundation Launches Fundraising Campaign for Children with Cancer

To the Children's Day, the Charitable Foundation of Boris Lozhkin, jointly with the Tabletochki Foundation, has launched a charity campaign to raise funds for the treatment of children with cancer - "How I live for your money". Boris Lozhkin informed about this on his Facebook page.

"Make a donation of any amount from May 25 to June 25 - and this will mean a gift to continue childhood and the subsequent happy life of one of the thousands of the Ukrainian children with cancer. The fundraising is targeted at collecting one million hryvnias. Another million will be provided by the Boris Lozhkin Charitable Foundation," he wrote.

According to Boris Lozhkin, more than 4,000 saved children's lives have been added to the account of the Tabletochki foundation during 8 years.

"These are thousands of children who continue to enjoy their childhood, and thousands of happy parents who have learned the true price of their happiness. It is not measured in hryvnias, dollars or euros. It is in the singular - in the health and life of their child," he emphasized.

Lozhkin says that the Tabletochki Foundation’s principles are close to him, since the activities of his foundation are also aimed at saving the lives of young Ukrainians.

"For six years now, modern specialized medical equipment, purchased at the expense of the Foundation, has been saving the lives of hundreds of children in many hospitals in Ukraine. We are grateful to everyone who has been helping us in this important matter for six years, and we are sure that we shall implement more than one charity project together," he noted.