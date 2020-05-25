Kyiv To Reconstruct Khreshchatyk Street In 2021

The Kyiv City State Administration intends to reconstruct Kyiv’s main street, Khreschatyk, in 2021.

Mayor of Kyiv and Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are planning the reconstruction of Khreshchatyk next year. It has not been done for many years, only the asphalt has been upgraded,” he said.

The mayor was explaining why junipers were planted on the capital city’s main street instead of chestnuts, which are one of the symbols of the city.

In particular, Klitschko said that junipers were planted in places where there were no trees and that this was a temporary solution.

According to him, the junipers will be transplanted to parks and squares before the beginning of repairs while transplant of chestnuts is not recommended.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Khreshchatyk is Kyiv’s main street. It has a length of 1.33 kilometers. It begins at the European Square, passes through the Independence Square, and ends at the Besarabska Square.