25 May 2020, Monday, 18:33 21
Politics 2020-05-25T18:34:45+03:00
Ukrainian news
Klitschko Forecasts Resumption Of SECs By June

Даша Зубкова
The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, forecasts the resumption of shopping and entertainment centers (SEC) by June.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I hope that we will be able to allow their work (SECs) before the end of this week,” Klitschko said.

He said that the decision to resume the work of the SECs would be taken by the Kyiv City State Administration separately from the lifting of other restrictive measures.

Klitschko noted that there are no plans to open children's entertainment zones in SECs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyivskyi Metropoliten utility company resumed work on Monday.

On May 19, the deputy chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Valentyn Mondrievskyi, announced that SECs would not open until the subway was launched.

