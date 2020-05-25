subscribe to newsletter
26.6 27.05
28.85 29.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Hospitals Should Be Provided With 3 Months’ Worth Of Personal Protective Equipment – Shmyhal
25 May 2020, Monday, 18:29 14
Politics 2020-05-25T22:00:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Hospitals Should Be Provided With 3 Months’ Worth Of Personal Protective Equipment – Shmyhal

Hospitals Should Be Provided With 3 Months’ Worth Of Personal Protective Equipment – Shmyhal

Даша Зубкова
Prime Minister, Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, hospital, Denys Shmyhal, Coronavirus, COVID-19, personal protective equipment

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that hospitals should be provided with enough personal protective equipment to last three months.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It is necessary to clearly stipulate that personal protective equipment should be provided for three months. We now want to create such a reserve in first-wave hospitals,” Shmyhal is quoted as saying.

He also instructed the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture to provide a list of manufacturers of personal protective equipment, medicines, and equipment.

The requirements for manufacturers of these products should be uniform.

In addition, Shmyhal ordered establishment of laboratories for certifying personal protective equipment.

According to the statement, the government should prioritize localization during procurement of goods for combating coronavirus, that is, Ukrainian-made goods should be purchased first.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov announced that purchase of personal protective equipment via the ProZorro public procurement system would begin on May 26.

About UAH 3 billion has been allocated for such procurements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine has announced that the Cabinet of Ministers will consider the possibility of authorizing export of facemasks if it is impossible to sell them in Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: Prime Minister Cabinet Cabinet of Ministers hospital Denys Shmyhal Coronavirus COVID-19 personal protective equipment

Kyiv Hospital No.9 Closed For Quarantine, Only Amb...
Poroshenko Asks Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden To Pr...
Shmyhal Predicting Air Travel Resumption In June, ...
Economy Ministry To Recommend Cabinet Resume Expor...
Kyiv Region Decides To Resume Passenger Transportation From May 26
Klitschko Forecasts Resumption Of SECs By June
News
Russian Chemical Industry Lost Over USD 500 Million From Restrictions On Trade With Ukraine In 2019 - Union Of Chemists 18:44
Kyiv To Reconstruct Khreshchatyk Street In 2021 18:36
Klitschko Forecasts Resumption Of SECs By June 18:33
Hospitals Should Be Provided With 3 Months’ Worth Of Personal Protective Equipment – Shmyhal 18:29
Zelenskyy Urges Israel To Provide Coronavirus Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine 18:27
more news
Kyiv Region Decides To Resume Passenger Transportation From May 26 12:22
8 Regions Don’t Meet Criteria Of Switching To 2nd Phase Of Quarantine Relaxation – Health Ministry 12:29
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Industrial Consumers For June By 19.1-20.7% To UAH 3,256-3,818 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 12:33
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Shrinking 4th Day In Row, Down 36.2% To 259 On May 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 50% To 6 - Health Ministry 12:18
Kyiv Subway Resumes Operation 12:39
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Shrinking 4th Day In Row, Down 36.2% To 259 On May 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 50% To 6 - Health Ministry 12:18
Kyiv Region Decides To Resume Passenger Transportation From May 26 12:22
8 Regions Don’t Meet Criteria Of Switching To 2nd Phase Of Quarantine Relaxation – Health Ministry 12:29
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Industrial Consumers For June By 19.1-20.7% To UAH 3,256-3,818 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 12:33
Kyiv Subway Resumes Operation 12:39
more news
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Industrial Consumers For June By 19.1-20.7% To UAH 3,256-3,818 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok