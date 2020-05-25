Hospitals Should Be Provided With 3 Months’ Worth Of Personal Protective Equipment – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that hospitals should be provided with enough personal protective equipment to last three months.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It is necessary to clearly stipulate that personal protective equipment should be provided for three months. We now want to create such a reserve in first-wave hospitals,” Shmyhal is quoted as saying.

He also instructed the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture to provide a list of manufacturers of personal protective equipment, medicines, and equipment.

The requirements for manufacturers of these products should be uniform.

In addition, Shmyhal ordered establishment of laboratories for certifying personal protective equipment.

According to the statement, the government should prioritize localization during procurement of goods for combating coronavirus, that is, Ukrainian-made goods should be purchased first.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov announced that purchase of personal protective equipment via the ProZorro public procurement system would begin on May 26.

About UAH 3 billion has been allocated for such procurements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine has announced that the Cabinet of Ministers will consider the possibility of authorizing export of facemasks if it is impossible to sell them in Ukraine.