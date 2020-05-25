Kyiv Subway Resumes Operation

On Monday, May 25, the Kyivskyi Metropoliten municipal subway maintenance enterprise resumed the operation of the Kyiv city subway after its cessation on March 17.

Deputy Director of the Kyivskyi Metropoliten, Nataliya Makohon, has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The temperature is measured randomly.

Those having clear acute respiratory viral infection symptoms, such as coughing or sneezing will be sent to family doctors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyivskyi Metropoliten ceased operation on March 17 at 11 p.m.