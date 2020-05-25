subscribe to newsletter
Kyiv Subway Resumes Operation

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, subway, Kyivskyi Metropoliten, Kyiv subway, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine relaxation

On Monday, May 25, the Kyivskyi Metropoliten municipal subway maintenance enterprise resumed the operation of the Kyiv city subway after its cessation on March 17.

Deputy Director of the Kyivskyi Metropoliten, Nataliya Makohon, has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The temperature is measured randomly.

Those having clear acute respiratory viral infection symptoms, such as coughing or sneezing will be sent to family doctors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyivskyi Metropoliten ceased operation on March 17 at 11 p.m.

Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Industrial Consumers For June By 19.1-20.7% To UAH 3,256-3,818 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
