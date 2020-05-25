Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Industrial Consumers For June By 19.1-20.7% To UAH 3,256-3,818 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Industrial Consumers For June By 19.1-20.7% To UAH 3,256-3,818 Per Thousand Cubi

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company lowered the price for natural gas for industrial consumers and state-financed enterprises for June by 19.1-20.7% to UAH 3,255-3,818.4 per thousand cubic meters (VAT inclusive) depending on conditions of consumption and payment.

This follows from the invoice of Naftogaz, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Naftogaz’s gas price for industrial consumers using over 50,000 cubic meters of gas a month in case they have no gas debts and if the advance payment is set at the level of UAH 3,255.6 per thousand cubic meters; and if the gas is paid-on-delivery it is set at UAH 3,818.4 per thousand cubic meters.

At the same time, the price for industrial consumers using up to 50,000 cubic meters a month, the price is set at UAH 3,818.4 per thousand cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company has lowered the price of natural gas for households under the terms of its public service obligation (PSO) by UAH 621.28 or 21.4% to UAH 2,275.72 per thousand cubic meters (excluding VAT, gas suppliers’ margins, and the cost of gas transportation via mainline and distribution pipelines) in May, compared with April.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers limited the selling price of natural gas for households and heating companies under PSO terms to the arithmetic average of the price at the TTF gas hub in the Netherlands.