  • 8 Regions Don’t Meet Criteria Of Switching To 2nd Phase Of Quarantine Relaxation – Health Ministry
25 May 2020, Monday, 12:29 38
Politics 2020-05-25T22:00:08+03:00
8 Regions Don’t Meet Criteria Of Switching To 2nd Phase Of Quarantine Relaxation – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
As at the May 25 morning, eight regions of Ukraine did not correspond to the criteria of switching to the second phase of the quarantine relaxation.

This follows from a statement by the Health Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the criterion of incidence rate is not met by Volyn region (15.32 per hundred thousand people at the boundary indicator of 12 per hundred thousand people), Zakarpattia region (14.44), Rivne region (23.16), and Chernivtsi region (41.06).

The indicator of the number of tests per hundred thousand people (set at not less than 12) is not met by Dnipropetrovsk region (10.91), Donetsk region (8.46), Lviv region (11.78) and Luhansk region (8.11).

At the same time, the occupancy of beds at hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people in Chernivtsi region exceeded 50%, and as at the May 25 morning it is 53.67%.

The indicator is also considerable in Volyn region (41.73%) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (38.84%).

The occupancy rate in Kyiv is 35.59%, the incidence is 11.15, and the number of tests per hundred thousand people is 42.64.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced an adaptive quarantine model from May 22 to June 22.

On May 24, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 259 over May 23 to 21,245, and the number of deaths rose by 6 over May 23 to 623, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases decreased by 36.2%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 50%.

On May 24, a total of 126 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 24, the number of new cases exceeded that of those recovered (259 vs 126).

The number of new cases on May 24 made 1.2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 23.

The largest number of coronavirus infection cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (3,083), Kyiv (2,652) and in Kyiv region (1,437).

Rivne region registered a total of 1,434 cases of coronavirus infection, Lviv region – 1,360 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,281, Ternopil region – 1,121, Zakarpattia region – 1,082, Kharkiv region - 912, Vinnytsia region - 892, Dnipropetrovsk region - 875, Odesa region - 832, Volyn region - 783, Zhytomyr region - 641, Kirovohrad region - 478, and Zaporizhia region recorded 415 cases.

