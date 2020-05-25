subscribe to newsletter
Kyiv Region Decides To Resume Passenger Transportation From May 26

Kyiv region has decided to resume regular and non-regular passenger transportation from Tuesday, May 26.

Vasyl Volodyn, a provisional chairperson of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the number of passengers on the transport should strictly correspond to the number of seats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22, Kyiv region did not correspond to quarantine relaxation indicators and the criteria of the launch of the public transport.

On May 24, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 259 over May 23 to 21,245, and the number of deaths rose by 6 over May 23 to 623, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases decreased by 36.2%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 50%.

On May 24, a total of 126 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 24, the number of new cases exceeded that of those recovered (259 vs 126).

The number of new cases on May 24 made 1.2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 23.

The largest number of coronavirus infection cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (3,083), Kyiv (2,652) and in Kyiv region (1,437).

