  • Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Shrinking 4th Day In Row, Down 36.2% To 259 On May 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 50% To 6 - Health Ministry
25 May 2020, Monday, 12:18 23
Events 2020-05-25T21:00:10+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Shrinking 4th Day In Row, Down 36.2% To 259 On May 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 50% To 6 - Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
ukriane, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus, quarantine relaxation

On May 24, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 259 over May 23 to 21,245, and the number of deaths rose by 6 over May 23 to 623, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases decreased by 36.2%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 50%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 24, a total of 126 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 24, the number of new cases exceeded that of those recovered (259 vs 126).

The number of new cases on May 24 made 1.2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 23.

The largest number of coronavirus infection cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (3,083), Kyiv (2,652) and in Kyiv region (1,437).

Rivne region registered a total of 1,434 cases of coronavirus infection, Lviv region – 1,360 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,281, Ternopil region – 1,121, Zakarpattia region – 1,082, Kharkiv region - 912, Vinnytsia region - 892, Dnipropetrovsk region - 875, Odesa region - 832, Volyn region - 783, Zhytomyr region - 641, Kirovohrad region - 478, and Zaporizhia region recorded 415 cases.

A total of 391 cases were registered in Cherkasy region, 364 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 281 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 266 cases - in Poltava region, 177 cases - in Kherson region, 166 cases - in Sumy region, 148 cases - in Donetsk region, 131 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 43 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 406 over May 22 to 20,986, and the number of deaths rose by 12 over May 22 to 617, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 6%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 29.4%.

On May 22, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 432 over May 21 to 20,580, and the number of deaths rose by 17 over May 21 to 605, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 2.3%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 88.9%.

In compliance with the quarantine relaxation plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the first phase of the relaxation is introduced if the ratio of the registered coronavirus cases among all the infected does not change or remains with 5% during 10 days in a row.

Больше новостей о: ukriane Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic death from coronavirus quarantine relaxation

Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Industrial Consumers For June By 19.1-20.7% To UAH 3,256-3,818 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
