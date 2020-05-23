The crash of a Pakistani plane in Karachi: 3 people survived

PK8303 departed Lahore-Allama Iqbal International Airport for Karachi-Jinnah International Airport with 7 Crew members and 91 passengers on May 22, 2020.

Airbus A320-214 with Registration# AP-BLD/ C/n / msn# 2274 had its first flight on August 17, 2004. Aircraft was under the use of Pakistan International Airlines with flight number as 8303. It crashed on approach to Karachi-Jinnah International Airport (KHI), Pakistan on Friday, May 22, 2020.

The flight departed Lahore at 13:05 hours local time (08:05 UTC) and was expected to arrive at Karachi about 14:45 (09:45 UTC). The aircraft was cleared to land on runway 25L. At 14:35 the flight crew radioed that they were going around and requested another ILS approach to runway 25L. The controller instructed the flight to turn left heading 110 and climb to 3000 feet. Four minutes later the flight reported they had “lost engine(s)” and subsequently declared a Mayday. The controller cleared the flight to land with both runways (25L and 25R) available.

Photo by The Dispatch News Desk (DND)

The aircraft crashed in a residential area named Model Colony, about 1360 m short of the threshold of runway 25L. The aircraft broke up and a large post-impact fire erupted.

Photo by The Dispatch News Desk (DND)

In a press conference, PIA CEO Arshad Malik stated that the Ministry of Aviation would oversee an inquiry into the incident.

He claimed that aircraft was in perfect condition and was flying by following all Standard Operation Procedures. He said that it would take two to three days for completion of Rescue Operation because accident spot is in thickly populated and narrowly constructed area.

Pakistan Army under the instructions of COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa is busy in Rescue Operation.

The Azerbaijan, United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, Netherland and Ukraine have expressed their condolences over an unfortunate accident. Only three survivors of the crash are reported out of 97 persons onboard till the filing of this report.