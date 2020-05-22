Prosecutor's Office Investigating Killing Of 7 People, Including ATO Participants And Army Volunteers, In Zhytomyr Region

The Zhytomyr regional prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the killing of seven people in Zhytomyr region, including participants in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) and volunteer military personnel.

The press service of Zhytomyr regional prosecutor's office announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The tragic event occurred near a water body in the village of Novoselytsia, Popelnianskyi district at about 1:00 a.m. today, May 22. A conflict arose between the owner of a pond, who is a local resident born in 1962, and a group of visitors, during which the owner of the pond fatally wounded seven people with a hunting rifle. According to preliminary information, they include former ATO participants and army volunteers, as well as residents of the city of Kyiv," the statement said.

Zhytomyr region’s Prosecutor Oleр Vasyliev, Deputy Prosecutor Vitalii Miakishev, the leadership of the Korostyshiv local prosecutor’s office, and the leadership of the regional division of the National Police have traveled to the scene.

Criminal proceedings have been launched under Section 2 of Article 115 (premeditated murder of two or more people) of the Criminal Code.

The hunting rifle was seized and the owner of the pond detained.

Teams of investigators are determining the cause of the conflict and the circumstances of the criminal offense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs Anton Heraschenko has said that the person that was detained on suspicion of murdering the seven people will be sent for forensic psychiatric examination, after which a court will decide whether he is sane or not.