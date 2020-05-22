subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 47 To 2,522 On May 21, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 58 – Klitschko
On May 21, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 47 over May 20 to 2,522, and the number of deaths row by one to 58.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the newly-registered sick people, there were 22 women aged 19-86; 23 men aged 19-76; and two boys aged 9-10.

A total of 16 patients were hospitalized, and the rest are staying in self-isolation.

A total of 23 people recovered on May 21.

Since the start of the epidemic, 338 Kyivans have recovered.

Of all the coronavirus cases registered in Kyiv, 422 people got sick in Pecherskyi district, 504 – in Darnytskyi district, 263 - in Desnianskyi district, 229 - in Dniprovskyi district, 224 - in Solomiyanskyi district, 211 - in Holosiivskyi district, 194 - in Obolonskyi district, 170 - in Shevchenkivskyi district, 176 - in Sviatoshynskyi district, and 129 - in Podilskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 65 over May 19 to 2,475, and the number of deaths row by three to 57.

On May 21, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 442 over May 20 to 20,148, and the number of deaths rose by nine over May 20 to 588, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.1%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 40%.

On May 21, a total of 358 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 21, the indicator of newly-registered cases exceeded that of those recovered (442 vs 358).

The number of newly-registered cases on May 21 made 2.2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 20.

The largest number of cases were recorded in Chernivtsi region (2,905), Kyiv (2,522) and in Kyiv region (1,344).

