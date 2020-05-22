subscribe to newsletter
  Kyiv To Allow Shopping Centers Opening On May 27 - UCSC
22 May 2020, Friday, 18:53 20
Politics 2020-05-23T06:32:06+03:00
Kyiv To Allow Shopping Centers Opening On May 27 - UCSC

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine relaxation, Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers, UCSC, SEC

The Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers (UCSC) states that the Kyiv authorities plan to allow shopping centers to open on May 27.

The Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Shopping centers in Kyiv are expected to open as early as next Wednesday. Vitali Klitschko announced this decision by the Kyiv authorities during a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers on May 22," it was said.

The UCSC notes that almost all the shopping centers in the capital are equipped with automatic systems for counting visitors, which make it easy to control the stay of the required number of people in a shopping center.

For shopping centers, the norm of 10 square meters of the total area per one person is quite feasible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City State Administration does not intend to open shopping and entertainment centers before the subway resumes its operation.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, is requesting the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to permit resumption of operation of the overland public transport in Kyiv from May 23 and subway from May 25.

