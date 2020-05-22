subscribe to newsletter
26.6 26.96
28.95 29.6
˟
22 May 2020, Friday, 18:51 14
Economy 2020-05-22T18:52:34+03:00
Ukrainian news
Industrial Output Down 16.2% In April

Industrial Output Down 16.2% In April

Даша Зубкова
State Statistics Service, statistics, industrial output, manufacturing output

In April 2020, manufacturing output decreased by 16.2% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 16.7% (corrected) over April 2019.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a statement of the State Statistics Service.

At that, in April 2020, manufacturing output decreased by 12.8% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and fell by 6.0% (corrected) over March 2020.

In January-April 2020, manufacturing output decreased by 7.9% over January-April 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2020, manufacturing output decreased by 7.7% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 8.6% (corrected) over March 2019.

In 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 1.8% over 2018.

In 2018, manufacturing output increased by 1.1% over 2017.

Больше новостей о: State Statistics Service statistics industrial output manufacturing output

Zelenskyy Approves Payment Of Taxes In Ukraine By Startups Registered Abroad With Turnover Of Over EUR 2 Million
Kyiv To Allow Shopping Centers Opening On May 27 - UCSC
News
Prosecutor's Office Investigating Killing Of 7 People, Including ATO Participants And Army Volunteers, In Zhytomyr Region 18:58
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 47 To 2,522 On May 21, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 58 – Klitschko 18:56
Kyiv To Allow Shopping Centers Opening On May 27 - UCSC 18:53
Industrial Output Down 16.2% In April 18:51
Zelenskyy Approves Payment Of Taxes In Ukraine By Startups Registered Abroad With Turnover Of Over EUR 2 Million 18:49
more news
Ukraine Will Start First Long-Distance Passenger Rail Transportation On June 1 - Kriklii 13:56
Kyiv Will Open Stores Up To 1,000 Square Meters And Will Resume Work Of Aboveground Public Transport From May 23, Subway From May 25 13:50
Kindergartens, Gyms And Beaches Will Start Work From June 1 - Klitschko 13:53
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 34.5% To 476 On May 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 6.3% To 15 – Health Ministry 13:47
Situation With COVID-19 Incidence In Chernivtsi, Volyn And Rivne Regions Not Allows Transition To Relaxation Of Quarantine On May 18 - Health Ministry 18:23
more news
Social Policy Ministry Forecasts Increase In Level Of Poverty In Ukraine By 6.5 Percentage Points To 45% In 2020 18:28
Zelenskyy Authorizes Deputy Foreign Minister Yenin To Represent Ukraine In Case Against Russia At International Court Of Justice 18:41
Klitschko Requesting Cabinet To Permit Launch Of Overland Transport In Kyiv On May 23, Subway From May 25 13:34
April Increments To Doctors Will Not Be Delayed As March Ones - Zelenskyy 18:31
NAСB Refuses To Investigate Possible Corruption Of Yermak, His Brother And Zelenskyy At Government Posts Appointment 18:37
more news
Industrial Output Down 16.2% In April
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok