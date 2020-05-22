Industrial Output Down 16.2% In April

In April 2020, manufacturing output decreased by 16.2% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 16.7% (corrected) over April 2019. Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a statement of the State Statistics Service. At that, in April 2020, manufacturing output decreased by 12.8% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and fell by 6.0% (corrected) over March 2020. In January-April 2020, manufacturing output decreased by 7.9% over January-April 2019. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2020, manufacturing output decreased by 7.7% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 8.6% (corrected) over March 2019. In 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 1.8% over 2018. In 2018, manufacturing output increased by 1.1% over 2017.