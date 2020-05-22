subscribe to newsletter
  • Ukraine, IMF Preliminarily Agree On New SBA Program For USD 5 Billion
22 May 2020, Friday, 13:17 11
Ukrainian news
Ukraine, IMF Preliminarily Agree On New SBA Program For USD 5 Billion

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached preliminary agreement on a new SBA program for USD 5 billion.

The IMF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The funds will be allocated to secure payment balance and provide the budget support to assist Ukraine's authorities to overcome the consequences of the shock after the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement has yet to be approved by the IMF leadership and executive council.

The issue’s consideration is expected in the coming days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko is expecting the first tranche from the IMF before late May.

