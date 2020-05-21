subscribe to newsletter
  April Increments To Doctors Will Not Be Delayed As March Ones - Zelenskyy
21 May 2020, Thursday, 18:31
Politics 2020-05-21T23:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assures that salary increments to doctors who fight with coronavirus will not be delayed in April as much as in March.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President’s website following a traditional meeting on the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

"There shouldn’t be such a delay with the April increments as with the March ones. I’m glad that the percentage of signed contracts has seriously increased. However, I’ll be constantly checking until the increments are received by all doctors. Today, doctors are our heroes," Zelenskyy said.

At the moment, almost 80% of agreements with the National Health Service of Ukraine, necessary for the payment of increments, have been concluded.

"By the end of the week, all hospitals that fought with coronavirus will sign agreements... Emergency medical care facilities fully concluded agreements," the statement reads.

During the meeting, the issue of further compliance with security rules in the context of the transition to adaptive quarantine was discussed.

“Quarantine has shown itself to be the most effective way to combat coronavirus. This is indicated not only by the statistics of the spread of the virus in other countries, but also by the mortality rate... For example, in Sweden the death rate is 6.25%, in the United Kingdom - 5.7%, whereas in Ukraine it ranges from 2.7% to 2.9%," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that these indicators should not give people a deceptive impression that the dangers of coronavirus can be treated carelessly.

According to him, these figures are evidence that quarantine measures introduced in time and a large percentage of people who followed them saved Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced an adaptive quarantine model from May 22 to June 22.

News
