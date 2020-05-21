Situation With COVID-19 Incidence In Chernivtsi, Volyn And Rivne Regions Not Allows Transition To Relaxation Of Quarantine On May 18 - Health Ministry

Situation With COVID-19 Incidence In Chernivtsi, Volyn And Rivne Regions Not Allows Transition To Relaxation O

As of May 18, the situation with the incidence of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Chernivtsi, Volyn and Rivne regions did not allow the transition to a relaxation of quarantine.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of May 18, the situation with COVID-19 disease in several western regions (in particular, Chernivtsi, Volyn, Rivne) did not allow the transition to the next stage of quarantine relaxation," the statement reads.

According to statistics, on May 20, 46 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Chernivtsi region, 34 cases - in Volyn region, and 22 cases - in Rivne region.

The total number of cases as at 09:00 a.m. on May 21 is 2,842 people in Chernivtsi region (1 place in the number of infected people), 698 people - in Volyn region (13th place) and 1,287 people - in Rivne region (4th place).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced an adaptive quarantine model from May 22 to June 22.

The decision to move to the next stage will be made by regional commissions on technological and environmental safety and emergency situations.

When introducing relaxation, the average number of cases of COVID-19 over seven days per 100,000 people (should be less than 12 people), the load of beds in hospitals receiving patients with coronavirus infection (not more than 50%), the number of tests by the PCR and ELIZA method (more than 12 per 100,000 people) will be taken into account.