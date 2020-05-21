subscribe to newsletter
  1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed, 2 Wounded, 4 Injured Due To Shelling In JFO Zone On Thursday
21 May 2020, Thursday
1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed, 2 Wounded, 4 Injured Due To Shelling In JFO Zone On Thursday

1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed, 2 Wounded, 4 Injured Due To Shelling In JFO Zone On Thursday

Даша Зубкова
armed forces, Ministry of Defense, shelling, JFO

One Ukrainian military man was killed, two wounded, and four injured as a result of shelling in the zone of ​​the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) on Thursday, May 21.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that as of 12:30 p.m. it was recorded 3 targeted enemy shelling upon the JFO positions near ​​Krymske, Bohdanivka and Starohnativka.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the insidious, criminal actions of the Russian-occupying forces during the current day, one soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed. Two of our soldiers were wounded, four more were injured. All of them are currently evacuated to medical facilities to provide the necessary assistance," the statement reads.

It is indicated that the units of the Joint Forces in response fired upon enemy strongholds from fire weapons on duty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, according to information from the JFO headquarters, militants fired upon the JFO positions 18 times, two Ukrainian military men were wounded.

The press service of the National Police reports that the commander of the battalion of the patrol service of the National Police Luhansk-1, Serhii Hubanov, was killed and 3 soldiers of the battalion were wounded on May 20 during the assignment of the command of the headquarters of the JFO in Luhansk region.

