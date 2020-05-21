Kindergartens, Gyms And Beaches Will Start Work From June 1 - Klitschko

Kindergartens, gyms and beaches will begin work from June 1.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From June 1, kindergartens and schools for 11th grade graduates who pass External Independent Testing (EIT) will start working in the capital. As well as vocational and higher education institutions for graduates and applicants... Recreation areas and beaches near reservoirs will also open in the capital," he said.

Klitschko also noted that youth sports schools, sports complexes, gyms and fitness complexes will resume work, but without pools.

The mayor emphasized that these relaxation will work if there is no increase in COVID-19 incidence.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said that the various stages of quarantine relaxation are scheduled for May 22, June 1, June 10 and June 21.