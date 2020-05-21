subscribe to newsletter
  Kyiv Will Open Stores Up To 1,000 Square Meters And Will Resume Work Of Aboveground Public Transport From May 23, Subway From May 25
21 May 2020

Kyiv Will Open Stores Up To 1,000 Square Meters And Will Resume Work Of Aboveground Public Transport From May 23, Subway From May 25

Даша Зубкова
The Kyiv City State Administration will open stores up to 1,000 square meters, sports and playgrounds, will resume the work of aboveground public transport from May 23, the subway – from May 25.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As for the next stage of relaxation, in compliance with all norms and regulations, from May 23, in Kyiv, public aboveground transport will begin to operate normally - buses, trams, trolleybuses, stores with an area of ​​up to 1,000 square meters will start working, sports and playgrounds will open in parks, squares and adjoining territories. Subway will resume work from May 25. Industrial markets and agricultural fairs will be also opened," he said.

Klitschko noted that the decision on the date of opening of large shopping centers will be made separately after the launch of the subway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv has already allowed the work of food markets, non-food stores with an area of ​​up to 300 square meters, hairdressers and beauty salons, and also opened to visit the capital's parks and squares.

Kyiv Will Open Stores Up To 1,000 Square Meters And Will Resume Work Of Aboveground Public Transport From May 23, Subway From May 25
