Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 34.5% To 476 On May 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 6.3% To 15 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 34.5% To 476 On May 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Dow

On May 20, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 476 over May 19 to 19,706, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over May 19 to 579, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 34.5%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 6.3%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 272 people recovered on May 20.

Therefore, on May 20, the indicator of newly-registered cases exceeded the one of those recovered (476 vs 272).

On May 20, the number of new coronavirus cases made 2.5% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at May 19.

The largest number of cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (2,842), Kyiv (2,475) and in Kyiv region (1,316).

Rivne region registered 1,287 cases of coronavirus infection, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,257, Lviv region – 1,175, Ternopil region – 1,098, Zakarpattia region - 964, Dnipropetrovsk region - 856, Kharkiv region - 851, Odesa region - 806, Vinnytsia region - 788, Volyn region - 698, Zhytomyr region - 589, Kirovohrad region - 455, and Zaporizhia region - 398.

A total of 381 cases were registered in Cherkasy region, 294 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 274 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 266 cases - in Poltava region, 173 cases - in Kherson region, 165 cases - in Sumy region, 138 cases - in Donetsk region, 117 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 43 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 19, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 354 over May 18 to 19,230, and the number of deaths rose by 16 over May 18 to 564.

On May 18, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 260 over May 17 to 18,876, and the number of deaths rose by 13 over May 17 to 548.

In compliance with the quarantine relaxation plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the first phase of the relaxation is introduced if the ratio of the registered coronavirus cases among all the infected does not change or remains with 5% during 10 days in a row.