Cabinet Allows Operation Of Subway And Kindergartens From May 25, Subject To Compliance With Adaptive Quarantine Criteria

Cabinet Allows Operation Of Subway And Kindergartens From May 25, Subject To Compliance With Adaptive Quaranti

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed the operation of the subway and kindergartens from May 25, subject to the compliance with the criteria for the adaptive quarantine.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From May 25, it will be allowed to carry passengers in the subway, as well as visits to preschool institutions," he said.

Stepanov noted that from May 22, regular and irregular passenger carriages by automobile transport in urban, suburban, intercity and intraregional traffic will be allowed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced an adaptive quarantine model from May 22 to June 22.

When introducing mitigations, the average number of cases of COVID-19 over seven days per 100,000 people (should be less than 12 people), the capacity of beds in hospitals receiving patients with coronavirus infection (not more than 50%), the number of tests by the PCR method and the immuno-enzyme method (more than 12 per 100,000 people) will be taken into account.