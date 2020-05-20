subscribe to newsletter
20 May 2020, Wednesday, 18:33
Zelenskyy For Revising Language Quotas On Television

Zelenskyy For Revising Language Quotas On Television

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocates the revision of broadcast quotas in Ukrainian language on television.

He announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Let’s sit down, and talk about quotas again. We didn’t introduce quotas, quotas were before us,” he said.

Zelenskyy noted that quotas need to be put in order and this must be done together with all television channels.

He also stressed that, in his opinion, some important details were lost on the issue of quotas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2019, the Verkhovna Rada increased quotas for broadcasting in Ukrainian language on television for national and regional broadcasting from 75% to 90% from July 16, 2024.

Zelenskyy For Revising Language Quotas On Television
