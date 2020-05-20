subscribe to newsletter
Cabinet Introduces Adaptive Quarantine From May 22 To June 22

Даша Зубкова
The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced an adaptive quarantine model from May 22 to June 22.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It is proposed to establish quarantine from May 22 to June 22 in Ukraine taking into account the epidemic situation in the regions. This is a so-called adaptive quarantine,” commented Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov.

According to him, when introducing mitigations, the average number of cases of COVID-19 over seven days per 100,000 people (should be less than 12 people), the capacity of beds in hospitals receiving patients with coronavirus infection (not more than 50%), the number of tests by the PCR method and the immuno-enzyme method (more than 12 per 100,000 people) will be taken into account.

The decision to move to the next stage will be made by regional commissions on technological and environmental safety and emergency situations.

There will be five stages mitigating quarantine restrictions, the second of which will begin on May 22.

Each stage is designated for 10 days.

The draft resolution was adopted with a one-day revision.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that the decree should be published on May 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to resume interregional passenger traffic in early June, regular flights - not earlier than June 15.

Quarantine in Ukraine was introduced on March 12.

Zelenskyy For Revising Language Quotas On Television
