1 Tenure Not Enough To Fulfill Promises, 2nd One Worth Consideration – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers that one tenure is not enough to fulfill his promises he gave before presidential election and he might think of the second one.

The President of Ukraine said this at the press conference dedicated to the first anniversary of his presidency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At first, the President was asked if one tenure is enough for him to fulfill all the promises.

After that several other questions were asked.

Zelenskyy answered all the questions except for the first one.

In several questions, Zelenskyy was once again asked if he is planning to run for the President again.

Asked if he is certain about running for the second tenure, Zelenskyy said he would think.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in his pre-election program, Zelenskyy promised to stay in the post for only one tenure – five years.