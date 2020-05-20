Normandy Format Meeting Will Have To Take Place After Coronavirus Epidemic Decrease – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the meeting with the political advisers of the leaders of the Normandy Format (Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) will have to take place after the decrease in the coronavirus epidemic.

The President of Ukraine said this at his press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy reminded that thanks to the Normandy Format meetings, three hostage exchanges have taken place, thanks to which a total of 135 people returned to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also reminded that reshuffled were the members of the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said he does not exclude other ways to return people and territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 5, Zelenskyy approved new composition of the TCG.