Zelenskyy Considering Avakov Good Minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers that Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, is a good minister.

The President of Ukraine said this at the press conference dedicated to the first anniversary of his presidency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that currently, Ukraine is facing significant challenges and Avakov is succeeding in the situation.

Zelenskyy again noted that Avakov is expected to crack all the cases, in particular, the one upon the assassination of Ukrainska Pravda journalist, Pavel Sheremet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Avakov denies he had an agreement with Zelenskyy to investigate the Sheremet’s case in exchange for preservation of his ministerial position.