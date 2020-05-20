subscribe to newsletter
26.35 26.67
28.55 29.16
˟
20 May 2020, Wednesday, 13:07 17
Politics 2020-05-20T13:08:22+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Considering Avakov Good Minister

Zelenskyy Considering Avakov Good Minister

Даша Зубкова
President, Arsen Avakov, Interior Minister, Pavel Sheremet, press conference, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, press conference of Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers that Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, is a good minister.

The President of Ukraine said this at the press conference dedicated to the first anniversary of his presidency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that currently, Ukraine is facing significant challenges and Avakov is succeeding in the situation.

Zelenskyy again noted that Avakov is expected to crack all the cases, in particular, the one upon the assassination of Ukrainska Pravda journalist, Pavel Sheremet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Avakov denies he had an agreement with Zelenskyy to investigate the Sheremet’s case in exchange for preservation of his ministerial position.

Больше новостей о: President Arsen Avakov Interior Minister Pavel Sheremet press conference Volodymyr Zelenskyy press conference of Zelenskyy

Cabinet Introduces Adaptive Quarantine From May 22 To June 22
Cabinet Allows Operation Of Subway And Kindergartens From May 25, Subject To Compliance With Adaptive Quarantine Criteria
News
Poroshenko Says Audiotapes Published By MP Derkach Fabricated, Asks SBU To Investigate Their Origin 18:59
OPG Instructs NACB And SBI To Investigate Case Involving Derkach Tapes Of Biden-Poroshenko Conversations 18:38
Cabinet Allows Operation Of Subway And Kindergartens From May 25, Subject To Compliance With Adaptive Quarantine Criteria 18:36
Zelenskyy For Revising Language Quotas On Television 18:33
Cabinet Introduces Adaptive Quarantine From May 22 To June 22 18:30
more news
Poroshenko boasted to Biden that he had raised tariffs by 100% instead of the required 75%, – a record of conversation was made public. 16:16
"International corruption and treason" – Derkach unveiled conversations of voices similar to Poroshenko and Biden 15:00
Economic Downturn Peak In Ukraine Will Take Place In Q2, 2020 – NBU 13:24
The former US ambassador Yovanovitch blocked a return to Ukraine of money stolen during the Yanukovych regime in the amount of the annual budget of the country, – Kulik 17:54
Shmyhal Predicting Air Travel Resumption In June, Intercity Travel From 3rd Stage Of Quarantine Relaxation 13:21
more news
Poroshenko boasted to Biden that he had raised tariffs by 100% instead of the required 75%, – a record of conversation was made public. 16:16
"International corruption and treason" – Derkach unveiled conversations of voices similar to Poroshenko and Biden 15:00
The former US ambassador Yovanovitch blocked a return to Ukraine of money stolen during the Yanukovych regime in the amount of the annual budget of the country, – Kulik 17:54
OPG Opens Case Upon Derkach’s Records Of Talks Between Biden And Poroshenko – Zelenskyy 12:51
Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden Asks Poroshenko To Accelerate Nationalization Of PrivatBank – Derkach Tapes 10:11
more news
Zelenskyy For Revising Language Quotas On Television
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok