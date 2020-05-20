subscribe to newsletter
Boris Lozhkin thanked the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the prompt reaction to the anti-Semitic incidents

Тимофей Борзенко
Boris Lozhkin. Photo by Facebook
Ministry of Internal Affairs has found and placed under round-the-clock house arrest the perpetrators, who attempted to set fire to the synagogue in Kherson on April 20 this year. The President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin related about the work of the law enforcement authorities on Facebook.

"The two perpetrators, who decided to "mark" the Holocaust Remembrance Day Yom Hashoah in this way, happened to be convinced anti-Semites, according to the investigators. If they knew a little more about the scale of the Holocaust and its reasons, they would hardly have committed this crime", -  Lozhkin is sure.

He noted that the failed arson of the synagogue in Kherson and the detention of the perpetrators showed the effectiveness of the cooperation between the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which was agreed with the Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov in 2018.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine that 7 facts of anti-Semitism manifestation have already been revealed since the beginning of the year. Among them, damage to the property of the Cultural and Educational Center "Beys Stern Shulman" in Kryvyi Rih, an attack of the drunken man on the Jewish community member in the synagogue in Vinnytsia, calls to exterminate Jews and dissemination of anti-Semitic materials on the social networks by the residents of Cherkassy and Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Investigation of these facts is underway, and the attacker in Kryvyi Rih has already been found and the case has been submitted to the court.

"Once again, I would like to thank the Ministry of Internal Affairs for its effective work in detecting and curbing manifestations of anti-Semitism. The fewer such incidents, the healthier and more tolerant the whole society will be,", -  Lozhkin noted.

Zelenskyy For Revising Language Quotas On Television
