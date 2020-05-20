OPG Opens Case Upon Derkach’s Records Of Talks Between Biden And Poroshenko – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, has opened a criminal case upon the records of talks between former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden, and former president, Petro Poroshenko, made on November 16, 2016 and published by non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Andrii Derkach, on May 19.

The President of Ukraine said this at the press conference dedicated to the first anniversary of his presidency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that law enforcement bodies should have found out whether or not those talks contained features of high treason.

Besides, he noted that the Poroshenko’s team should expect a lot of sentences.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, members of the Ukrainian Parliament are initiating the establishment of an interim investigative commission on records of talks between former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden, and former president, Petro Poroshenko, dated November 16, 2016, published by non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Andrii Derkach.

Razumkov noted that the initiative had not been formalized in any way yet.

He considers that the interim investigative commission will be established at the earliest possible time.

At his press conference, Derkach has published records of a talk between Biden and Poroshenko, on which Poroshenko offered Biden the candidacy of Yurii Lutsenko to the post of prosecutor general instead of Viktor Shokin in order to receive a tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth USD 1 billion.