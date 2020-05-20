subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 36.2% To 354 On May 19, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 23.1% To 16 – Health Ministry
20 May 2020, Wednesday, 12:48 58
Events 2020-05-20
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 36.2% To 354 On May 19, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 23.1% To 16 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
On May 19, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 354 over May 18 to 19,230, and the number of deaths rose by 16 over May 18 to 564, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 36.2% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 23.1%.

This follows from a statement by the Health Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 19, 323 people recovered.

On May 19, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered, 354 vs 323.

The number of new cases on May 19 made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 18.

The largest number of those infected was registered in Chernivtsi region (2,796), Kyiv (2,410) and in Kyiv region (1,261).

Ivano-Frankivsk region registered a total of 1,246 coronavirus cases, Rivne region – 1,217 cases, Lviv region – 1,136, Ternopil region – 1,089, Zakarpattia region - 922, Dnipropetrovsk region - 849, Kharkiv region - 836, Odesa region - 792, Vinnytsia region - 766, Volyn region - 676, Zhytomyr region - 583, Kirovohrad region - 450, and Zaporizhia region - 385.

A total of 381 cases were registered in Cherkasy region, 280 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 265 cases - in Poltava region, 264 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 172 cases - in Kherson region, 164 cases - in Sumy region, 133 cases - in Donetsk region, 115 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 42 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 18, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 260 over May 17 to 18,876, and the number of deaths rose by 13 over May 17 to 548.

On May 17, the number of newly revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 325 over May 16 to 18,616, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over May 16 to 535, therefore, the number of new cases decreased by 24.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 23.5%.

On May 16, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 433 over May 15 to 18,291, and the number of deaths rose by 17 over May 15 to 514, at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 18%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 19%.

In compliance with the quarantine relaxation plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the first phase of the relaxation is introduced if the ratio of the registered coronavirus cases among all the infected does not change or remains with 5% during 10 days in a row.

Zelenskyy For Revising Language Quotas On Television
