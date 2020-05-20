MPs Initiating Establishment Of Interim Investigative Commission On Records Of Derkach About Talks Between Biden And Poroshenko – Razumkov

MPs Initiating Establishment Of Interim Investigative Commission On Records Of Derkach About Talks Between Bid

Members of the Ukrainian Parliament are initiating the establishment of an interim investigative commission on records of talks between former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden, and former president, Petro Poroshenko, dated November 16, 2016, published by non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Andrii Derkach.

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has said this on the air of 112 Ukraine TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is already a parliamentary initiative as for the establishment of an interim investigative commission to estimate and consider the issues exposed during that press conference," he said.

Razumkov noted that the initiative had not been formalized in any way yet.

He considers that the interim investigative commission will be established at the earliest possible time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at a press conference, Derkach has published records of a talk between Biden and Poroshenko, on which Poroshenko offered Biden the candidacy of Yurii Lutsenko to the post of prosecutor general instead of Viktor Shokin in order to receive a tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth USD 1 billion.