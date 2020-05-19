subscribe to newsletter
19 May 2020, Tuesday, 18:04 19
Politics 2020-05-20T04:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Sends Bill On Media For Repeat 1st Reading

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, media, bill, bill on media

The Verkhovna Rada has sent bill No.2693 on media for repeat first reading.

278 MPs voted for sending the document for repeat first reading with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the parliamentarians sent the bill to the Humanitarian and Information Policy Committee to prepare for repeat first reading, in order to prepare a new version of the draft media law on the basis of the main and alternative bills, taking into account the comments and suggestions of the Council of Europe experts, leading media industry associations and public organizations of the media sphere.

The bill sent for revision provided for legislative consolidation of the requirement for a journalist to adhere to the Journalist's Code of Ethics, which was planned to be adopted with the participation of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council.

The document also proposed to transfer to the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting control over all media, including online media and platforms for sharing information.

Thus, it was envisaged that the National Council would have the right to demand from print and online media to eliminate violations, impose fines on them, and also through the court to demand the deprivation of media licenses for broadcasting and block media sites.

In addition to licensing television and radio companies, the National Council was supposed to carry out media registration.

The document also proposed to prohibit the distribution of materials that create a positive image of people from the top leadership of the USSR, Ukrainian SSR, Union and Autonomous Republics, as well as the leadership of the Communist Party, starting from the post of secretary of the district committee, as well as employees of Soviet state security agencies.

It was also proposed to prohibit the distribution of pornography, programs that provide fortune-telling services and paid services in the field of alternative and traditional medicine.

The bill also proposed a ban on the dissemination in the media of materials with the popularization and propaganda of authorities, officials of the aggressor country (Russia) and its controlled organizations during the period of aggression against Ukraine.

It was also proposed to ban positive coverage of Russian authorities, information should be submitted in compliance with the principles of objectivity and balance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the legal analysis of the bill On Media prepared by the Office of the Representative of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir, the bill on media contains censorship tools.

The International Institute of the Press (IIP) believes that new Ukrainian media bills threaten media freedom.

Verkhovna Rada media bill bill on media

Rada Sends Bill On Media For Repeat 1st Reading 18:04
SBU Detains World-Famous Hacker Sanix In Ivano-Frankivsk 18:02
The former US ambassador Yovanovitch blocked a return to Ukraine of money stolen during the Yanukovych regime in the amount of the annual budget of the country, – Kulik 17:54
Nova Poshta Launches Regular Flights From/To USA And China 17:47
Passengers Will Use Exclusively E-Tickets After Resumption Of Kyiv Subway 17:43
Poroshenko boasted to Biden that he had raised tariffs by 100% instead of the required 75%, – a record of conversation was made public. 16:16
"International corruption and treason" – Derkach unveiled conversations of voices similar to Poroshenko and Biden 15:00
Economic Downturn Peak In Ukraine Will Take Place In Q2, 2020 – NBU 13:24
Kyiv To Open Gyms, Industrial Markets, Shops With Area Of ​​Up To 1,000 Square Meters And Resume Work Of Aboveground Public Transport From May 22 17:37
Quarantine Relaxation Stages Planned For May 22, June 1, June 10 And June 21 – Stepanov 13:18
Poroshenko boasted to Biden that he had raised tariffs by 100% instead of the required 75%, – a record of conversation was made public. 16:16
"International corruption and treason" – Derkach unveiled conversations of voices similar to Poroshenko and Biden 15:00
Health Ministry To Permit Opening Of Beaches 12:53
Kyiv To Open Gyms, Industrial Markets, Shops With Area Of ​​Up To 1,000 Square Meters And Resume Work Of Aboveground Public Transport From May 22 17:37
Rada Sends Bill On Media For Repeat 1st Reading 18:04
