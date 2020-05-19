subscribe to newsletter
26.45 26.75
28.55 29.1
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Passengers Will Use Exclusively E-Tickets After Resumption Of Kyiv Subway
19 May 2020, Tuesday, 17:43 45
Politics 2020-05-20T02:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Passengers Will Use Exclusively E-Tickets After Resumption Of Kyiv Subway

Passengers Will Use Exclusively E-Tickets After Resumption Of Kyiv Subway

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, subway, metro, passengers, Kyivskyi Metropoliten, e-ticket, tokens, Kyiv subway, Kyiv metro

Passengers will use exclusively electronic tickets after the resumption of the Kyiv subway.

The press service of the Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it will be possible to pay for travel on turnstiles by KyivSmardCard, metro card (until March 31, 2021), contactless bank card of any payment system on yellow turnstiles, Google Pay and Apple Pay mobile applications, KyivSmardCard mobile application, one-time ticket with QR-code (paper or electronic).

It is also indicated that within a month, passengers will be able to use already purchased tokens.

"Within a month from the date of resumption of work, passengers will also be able to use previously purchased green tokens," the statement reads.

It is indicated that passengers of preferential categories of the capital can use the Kyiv Resident Card for passage in the subway. National preferential categories present the original of the corresponding certificate.

In order to avoid queues, the Kyiv City State Administration urges to prepare means of payment for travel and check their availability before leaving the house, especially for children.

It is reminded that a ticket for a single pass can be generated in advance in the application, which will avoid the queue at the ticket office.

It is noted that before the subway is resumed, the e-ticket can be bought at T-kiosks, of which there are more than 300 in the capital, they are located mostly at public transport stops.

“As for aboveground public transport, it will also be paid using KyivSmardCard, a one-time ticket with a QR code (paper or electronic) or a contactless bank card of any payment system. However, passengers will still have the opportunity to purchase a ticket until July 1 directly at the conductor in a tram, trolleybus or bus," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to permit the work of the subway from May 25 in those cities where the epidemic situation with the incidence of coronavirus will allow it.

The Kyivskyi Metropoliten utility company is ready to resume passenger traffic on May 25.

On May 13, the mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, asked the Cabinet of Ministers to resume the work of the Kyiv subway from May 25.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv subway metro passengers Kyivskyi Metropoliten e-ticket tokens Kyiv subway Kyiv metro

800 Passengers Arrive In Ukraine By Special Flight...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 4...
Kyiv Subway Ready To Resume Work On May 25
Kriklii Against Opening Of Kyiv Subway From May 25
Kyivvodokanal Initiates Increase Of Tariff For Water Supply And Drainage By 19% To UAH 27.35 Per Cubic Meter For 2021
Passengers Will Use Exclusively E-Tickets After Resumption Of Kyiv Subway
News
Rada Sends Bill On Media For Repeat 1st Reading 18:04
SBU Detains World-Famous Hacker Sanix In Ivano-Frankivsk 18:02
The former US ambassador Yovanovitch blocked a return to Ukraine of money stolen during the Yanukovych regime in the amount of the annual budget of the country, – Kulik 17:54
Nova Poshta Launches Regular Flights From/To USA And China 17:47
Passengers Will Use Exclusively E-Tickets After Resumption Of Kyiv Subway 17:43
more news
Poroshenko boasted to Biden that he had raised tariffs by 100% instead of the required 75%, – a record of conversation was made public. 16:16
"International corruption and treason" – Derkach unveiled conversations of voices similar to Poroshenko and Biden 15:00
Economic Downturn Peak In Ukraine Will Take Place In Q2, 2020 – NBU 13:24
Kyiv To Open Gyms, Industrial Markets, Shops With Area Of ​​Up To 1,000 Square Meters And Resume Work Of Aboveground Public Transport From May 22 17:37
Quarantine Relaxation Stages Planned For May 22, June 1, June 10 And June 21 – Stepanov 13:18
more news
Poroshenko boasted to Biden that he had raised tariffs by 100% instead of the required 75%, – a record of conversation was made public. 16:16
"International corruption and treason" – Derkach unveiled conversations of voices similar to Poroshenko and Biden 15:00
Health Ministry To Permit Opening Of Beaches 12:53
Kyiv To Open Gyms, Industrial Markets, Shops With Area Of ​​Up To 1,000 Square Meters And Resume Work Of Aboveground Public Transport From May 22 17:37
Rada Sends Bill On Media For Repeat 1st Reading 18:04
more news
Rada Sends Bill On Media For Repeat 1st Reading
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok