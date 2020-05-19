subscribe to newsletter
19 May 2020, Tuesday, 17:40
Economy 2020-05-20T03:30:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Kyivvodokanal Initiates Increase Of Tariff For Water Supply And Drainage By 19% To UAH 27.35 Per Cubic Meter For 2021

Даша Зубкова
tariff, water supply, Kyivvodokanal, drainage

The Kyivvodokanal utility company initiates an increase of tariffs for centralized water supply and centralized drainage by 19% to UAH 27.35 per cubic meter with VAT for 2021.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Proposals of the Kyivvodokanal CJSC for the establishment of tariffs for 2021: to establish a tariff for centralized water supply and drainage services for consumers in Kyiv in the amount of UAH 27.35 (including VAT UAH 4.56) per 1 cubic meter, of which UAH 14.74 (including VAT UAH 2.46) per 1 cubic meter for water supply; UAH 12.61 (including VAT UAH 2.10) per 1 cubic meter for water drainage," the statement reads.

Thus, the tariff for water supply can be increased by 9.7%, for drainage - by 32%.

It is noted that the calculations of the tariffs planned for 2021 were carried out on the basis and exclusively in accordance with the requirements of the current legislation and the decisions of the National Commission that carries out state regulation in the fields of energy and utilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) increased the water tariff for Kyivvodokanal by 13.6% or UAH 1.34 per cubic meter to UAH 11.2 per cubic meter (excluding VAT).

The tariff for drainage was also increased by 6.3% or UAH 0.47 per cubic meter to UAH 7.96 per cubic meter (excluding VAT).
Kyivvodokanal is a monopolist in the field of water supply and drainage in Kyiv.

tariff water supply Kyivvodokanal drainage

Rada Sends Bill On Media For Repeat 1st Reading
