Poroshenko boasted to Biden that he had raised tariffs by 100% instead of the required 75%, – a record of conv

MP Andrii Derkach has made public recordings of conversations with "voices similar to Poroshenko and Biden", in which the former President of Ukraine boasts that he raised tariffs by 100% instead of 75%. The recordings that were made at the end of 2015 and during 2016 between Poroshenko and Biden, as well as between the former President of Ukraine and former United States Secretary of State, were made public at a today press conference held by Derkach at Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Derkach, records confirming the facts of international corruption and treason at the highest state level were handed to him by the investigative journalists. According to them, the recording of conversations was made by Poroshenko personally.

"Petro Oleksiyovych confesses to Biden that he raised tariffs for ordinary Ukrainians, attention, not by 75% as requested by the IMF, but by as much as 100%." "Already raised the tariffs by 100%, give me my yard, please." For the sake of a billion for himself, Poroshenko is ready to strip the Ukrainians naked and also make money on tariffs. By the way, tariffs really doubled," Derkach said.

Derkach recalled that at the end of 2019, a major international corruption scandal erupted in the United States. Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden was involved in a massive corruption scheme.

"Joe Biden, his son Hunter and their partners for many years received millions of dollars in exchange for the political "cover" from the gas company owned by Mykola Zlochevsky (a minister from the time of Yanukovych). Biden's son Hunter served on the board of directors of this company. Together with him, the money on the board of directors of Burisma was also received by a friend of the stepson of United States Secretary of State John Kerry, his assistant Devon Archer. The recording of conversations shows how Kerry, along with Biden, insisted on the dismissal of Prosecutor General Shokin, who investigated the Burisma case and eventually went after Bidens," Derkach said.

The member of the Parliament stressed that Biden demanded Shokin's resignation, using $1 billion in loan guarantees that the United States was to provide to Ukraine as means for blackmailing.

"$1 billion of US taxpayers' money. That's the price of saving Biden from prison. That $1 billion became a carrot for Petro Oleksiyovych, for the sake of which he dismissed Shokin," Derkach said.

According to the member of the Parliament, after the dismissal of Shokin Poroshenko did not immediately realize that he would chase a billion for a long time, agreeing to new concessions to the detriment of Ukraine.

"This is clearly understood from the next conversation between Poroshenko and Biden, where Biden puts forward new conditions in exchange for a billion. Shokin was removed, but to get the billion, Petro Oleksiyovych would still have to do some work," said Derkach, publishing the conversation between Poroshenko and Biden dated March 22, 2016.

All the many-hour records available today, along with a statement on treason and facts of international corruption, were handed over to the Prosecutor General's Office. All the files were also sent to US government agencies for use and decision making within their competence.